Analog's Place In The Digital World

  • Analog, digital or a combination of the two? We're looking at the digital tools and the analog alternatives we use every day.
Join the conversation: Technology shapes how we interact with people and the world around us, but many still feel the pull of the analog in our increasingly digital lives. We're talking about the digital tools and their analog alternatives we use every day and how each affects our thinking in different ways.

Mary Flanagan, a professor in Digital Humanities at Dartmouth College, joins Vermont Edition to talk about her research looking at how digital media can change the way we think. And she'll talk about how activities like reading or playing games can have different outcomes depending on a digital or analog approach.

And we'll hear from Rebekah Irwin, director and curator of Middlebury College's Special Collections and Archives, about preserving the digital and analog for future generations.

Share how you balance the digital with the analog below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

