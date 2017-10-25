And They Wither With The Wind

Some marvelously creepy songs for Halloween, a bit of very early Paul Simon, East African dance music, the late great Dave Van Ronk, and, of course, previews of some live performances in our area!

This program will air on Sunday October 29th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Rick Ceballos, David Gusakov, and Matthew Witten will be performing as Daddy Longlegs at the Deborah Rawson Library in Jericho on Sunday November 5th at 2 p.m.

Spencer Lewis will be performing pieces from his new recording “From Now to Now” at the Music Box in Craftsbury on Saturday November 4th at 7:30 p.m.

Michael Chorney and Hollar General will be in concert at the Ripton Community Coffee House on Saturday November 4th at 7:30 p.m. The headliners will be preceded by the famous open mic.

Rick Norcross and his Ramblers will be playing at the Hotel Vermont in Burlington on Sunday November 5th at 4 p.m.

The Meeting House on the Green at 53 School Street in East Fairfield is proud to present the last of its summer concert series with a performance by The Oleo Romeos on Saturday, November 4th at 7 p.m.

The Gibson Brothers will be playing at the Chandler Music Hall in Randolph on Sunday November 5th at 2 p.m.

The Monadnock Folklore Society presents the Peterborough, NH First Saturday Contra Dance on November 4th at the historic Peterborough Town House, featuring Dugan Murphy calling with Dave Langford and Karen Axelrod. dancing begins at 8:00 PM. The dance also hosts a free jam session for beginning and intermediate musicians at 6:30 PM and a workshop for new dancers at 7:30 PM.