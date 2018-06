Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Andras Schiff, piano and conductor

Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G

Bartok: Divertimento for Strings

Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in F minor, BWV 1056

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C, Op. 15

Vaughan Williams: Overture to The Wasps (Mark Elder, conductor)

Listen Saturday June 9 at 8 p.m.