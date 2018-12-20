Ann Braden's YA Novel Wins Acclaim And Spotlights Rural Poverty

Brattleboro writer Ann Braden became known to many Vermonters when she started the advocacy group GunSenseVT in 2013. Meanwhile, Braden, a former teacher, was raising two small children and writing. And now her debut novel has been published to rave reviews.

It's a book for middle-grade readers called The Benefits of Being An Octopus. And it was just named as one of NPR's best books of the year. Braden spoke to Vermont Edition about the book and how it came about.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.