Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Ann Braden's YA Novel Wins Acclaim And Spotlights Rural Poverty

By 1 hour ago
  • Ann Braden's new book is
    Ann Braden's new book is "The Benefits of Being an Octopus."
    courtesy Ann Braden

Brattleboro writer Ann Braden became known to many Vermonters when she started the advocacy group GunSenseVT in 2013. Meanwhile, Braden, a former teacher, was raising two small children and writing. And now her debut novel has been published to rave reviews.

It's a book for middle-grade readers called The Benefits of Being An Octopus. And it was just named as one of NPR's best books of the year. Braden spoke to Vermont Edition about the book and how it came about.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Arts & Culture
Books
Poverty

Related Content

Summer Reading Show: The Brilliance Of Books

By & Aug 10, 2018
Book lovers, get ready for a slew of reading suggestions on "Vermont Edition."
Ric Cengeri / VPR

Think of all the people you've met, places you've traveled, dishes you've tasted. All in the pages of the books you've read. Vermont Edition presents our summer reading show to introduce you to more new worlds by offering a tome of book recommendations.

Using Policy To Combat Poverty In Vermont

By & Jan 10, 2018
Poverty in Vermont has steadily increased over the last ten years.
Dirty Dog Creative / iStock

Poverty is on the rise in Vermont, with roughly one in nine Vermonters struggling to make ends meet. It's a trend that's steadily increased over the last decade. A new report shows more Vermonters are struggling to pay for basics like food, housing, and child care. What policies will best help those who are struggling the most?