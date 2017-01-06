Ann Cummings Reclaims Chair's Seat In Senate Committee On Finance

Washington County Sen. Ann Cummings has reclaimed the chairwomanship of the powerful Senate committee she lost in 2013 after trying to wrest leadership over the chamber from then-Senate President John Campbell.

Cummings, a Democrat, replaces Chittenden County Sen. Tim Ashe as head of a Senate Committee on Finance that has last say on all tax and fee bills that flow through the chamber. Ashe was elected by his colleagues Wednesday to serve as president pro tem.

The Senate’s three-member Committee on Committees unveiled the new assignments Friday afternoon after hours of deliberation by Ashe, Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman and Grand Isle County Sen. Dick Mazza.

Cummings most recently served as chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Education. Chittenden County Sen. Phil Baruth will now take over as chairman of that committee.

The incumbent chairs of all nine other Senate committees have retained their posts.