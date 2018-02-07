Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

'Another Chance At Life': Swanton Man Receives Mass General's 500th Heart Transplant

By , & 14 hours ago
  • Kevin Daignault (center) and his team at Mass General. Daignault's operation was the hospital's 500th heart transplant.
    Kevin Daignault (center) and his team at Mass General. Daignault's operation was the hospital's 500th heart transplant.
    Massachusetts General Hospital, courtesy

Massachusetts General Hospital performed its first heart transplant in 1985, and in late December, a Swanton man became the hospital's 500th heart transplant patient.

Lucky number 500 was Kevin Daignault. He became the second person in his family to undergo a transplant, but he shares how his heart troubles go back over a decade. 

Daignault tells Vermont Edition how and he managed the symptoms of a failing heart through medication and other operations for years until he became a candidate for a transplant, and how he and his wife nearly missed the all-important call from the hospital in late December 2017. 

Broadcast on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Health Care
Organ Donation

Related Content

Organ Donation: I Checked The Box, Now What?

By & Jan 3, 2017
Stefanamer / iStock

When it's time to renew your driver's license, there is that one question you have to answer about whether you agree to have your vital organs used upon your death to save some else's life.

The Who, How, And What Of Organ Donation

By & Mar 17, 2015
aydinmutlu / iStock

Since the state's registry was established in 2013, 160,000 Vermonters have signed up to be organ donors. Those who have will only become donors under very specific circumstances.

'Lung In A Box' Keeps Organs Breathing Before Transplants

By editor Feb 10, 2014

When doctors rush a lung to a hospital for a transplant, the precious cargo arrives in the operating room in a container that seems more appropriate for Bud Light — a cooler filled with ice.