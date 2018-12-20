Related Program: 
VPR News

Another Lawsuit: Group Of School Districts Files Court Appeal Over Act 46

By 1 hour ago
  • In this file photo, Dummerston School Board Chairwoman Kristina Naylor talks about the school's alternative governance plan in opposition to merging with a nearby district. Naylor stands in front of a poster hanging up and points to it.
    In this file photo, Dummerston School Board Chairwoman Kristina Naylor talks about the school's alternative governance plan in opposition to merging with a nearby district. Dummerston is one of the school districts filing an appeal of Act 46
    Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR File

A group of school districts filed a legal appeal Thursday challenging Act 46, the state’s school district consolidation law.

This is the second legal challenge this month to the Act 46 forced mergers; The Elmore-Morristown Unified Union School District and the Stowe School District have already filed suit.

This latest appeal by the group of school districts names the State Board of Education, the Agency of Education and the secretary of education, and it challenges the state’s authority to forcibly merge 45 school boards under Act 46.

The group says the State Board of Education’s decision to forcibly merge districts, sometimes against the wishes of local voters, is unconstitutional.

In a press release announcing the lawsuit sent out Thursday morning, attorney Charles Merriman stated:

“Vermont is justifiably proud of it (sic) history as a society shaped by the vote and made functional by robust, civic participation. Somewhere along the line, the good—but unelected—people on the State Board of Education lost sight of our shared history when they misinterpreted Act 46 as mandating school consolidations over the express, reasoned opposition of voters. If left uncorrected, the Board’s decision will have the depressing effect of dampening civic participation in favor of top-heavy bureaucratic structures wholly alien to our democratic traditions.”

In the appeal, the group argues that the State Board’s decision to force mergers goes against part of the wording in Act 46 which allows districts to create alternative structures.

“If upheld, the Board’s ‘casual dismissal of statute’ will have lasting impacts for decades, perhaps even centuries, to come,” the appeal states. “It is already tearing communities apart and pitting towns against each other. It is harming our students, our schools, the very fabric of rural life, the democratic process, checks and balances, and the foundational notion that governance requires consent of the governed.”

The school districts were also joined by seven selectboards, one planning commission and also some individual taxpayers, parents and students.

The group also says it will ask for an injunction and stay to halt the merger process, which is supposed to be completed before July 1, 2019.

The towns and school districts that signed on to the appeal include:

  • Athens School District
  • Barnard School District
  • Barnard Select Board
  • Bellows Falls Union High School
  • Berlin School District
  • Brighton School District
  • Brownington Select Board
  • Calais School District
  • Calais Select Board
  • Charleston School District
  • Coventry School District
  • Craftsbury School District
  • Dummerston School District
  • Franklin School District
  • Franklin Select Board
  • Glover School District
  • Grafton School District
  • Greensboro School District
  • Greensboro Select Board
  • Highgate School District
  • Irasburg Planning Commission
  • Irasburg School District
  • Irasburg Select Board
  • Jay/Westfield School District
  • Lakeview Union School District
  • Lowell School District
  • Middlesex School District
  • Montgomery School District
  • Montgomery Select Board
  • Newbury School District
  • Newport Town School District
  • Richford School District
  • Sheldon School District
  • Stannard School District
  • Troy School District
  • Westminster School District
  • Windham School District
  • Worcester School District

Update 1:37 p.m. The post and headline were updated after the suit was filed.

Tags: 
VPR News
Act 46
Education
Government & Politics

Related Content

Lawsuit Filed Against State Board Of Education Over Act 46 Forced Merger

By Dec 13, 2018
The exterior of Stowe Middle and High School on a cloudy day.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

The first lawsuit challenging the state’s authority to merge school districts under Act 46 has been filed: The Elmore-Morristown Unified Union School District and the Stowe School District filed a suit Thursday against the State Board of Education.

Final Act 46 Plan Creates 11 New Union School Districts In Vermont

By Nov 30, 2018
Desks in a line in an empty classroom. Up close of one with books in it.
GlobalStock / iStock

The Agency of Education has issued the final Act 46 statewide plan. The final report from the State Board of Education merges 45 districts in 39 towns to form 11 new union school districts.

State Board Will Finalize Act 46 Plan On Nov. 28

By Nov 16, 2018

The State Board of Education has less than two weeks to make its final decisions on which schools it will force to merge under Act 46, Vermont's school district consolidation law.

A Look At Act 46 As Final Decisions Near On Reshaping School Districts

By & Nov 19, 2018
State Board of Education Chair Krista Huling looks over a school district map during a recent meeting reviewing Act 46 mergers.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR FILE

For the past three years, school districts around Vermont have been in a voluntary phase, allowing voters and school boards to work on their own Act 46 merger plans. In June, the acting Secretary of Education issued a statewide plan making a series of recommendations about unmerged districts. As the State Board of Education prepares to announce its final recommendations next week, Vermont Edition looks at how decisions are being made and what has and hasn't worked in the process.