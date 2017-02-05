Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Another Weekend, Another Shift In Immigration Policy

By & 1 minute ago
Related Program: 
Vermont Edition
  • As legal wrangling continued over US immigration policy, people lined the Winooski rotary on Saturday morning, February 4, 2017, to show their support for immigrants and refugees.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    As legal wrangling continued over US immigration policy, people lined the Winooski rotary on Saturday morning, February 4, 2017, to show their support for immigrants and refugees.
    Patti Daniels / VPR
  • Supporters of immigration and diversity held signs in Winooski on Satruday that read "All Are Welcome," "We're Glad You're Our Neighbor," and "Black Lives matter."
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    Supporters of immigration and diversity held signs in Winooski on Satruday that read "All Are Welcome," "We're Glad You're Our Neighbor," and "Black Lives matter."
    Patti Daniels / VPR

The legal fight continues over who can and can't enter the United States in the wake of the Trump administration's executive order on immigration and refugees. As travelers, immigrants and refugees scramble  to understand their status amidst new court rulings, we look at how Vermont's borders and residents have been affected. Our guests are Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan and former U.S. Attorney for Vermont Tris Coffin.

Also in the program, we sample a podcast about Vermont farming made by students at Middlebury College. In "Cowtalk," students Kristina Ohl, Jenevra Wetmore and their peers take us into milking parlors to talk about the future of Vermont's dairy industry.

And, Dorothy's List, our book club for kids, goes to Saint Johnsbury where students are reading a novel about the tough sport of Roller Derby. VPR's Amy Noyes talks with young readers and Victoria Jamieson, author of Roller Girl, one of the nominees for Vermont's Dorothy Canfield Fisher Children's Book Award.

Broadcast live on Monday, February 6, 2017, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Immigration
Government & Politics
Dorothy's List
Agriculture
TJ Donovan