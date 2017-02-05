Another Weekend, Another Shift In Immigration Policy

The legal fight continues over who can and can't enter the United States in the wake of the Trump administration's executive order on immigration and refugees. As travelers, immigrants and refugees scramble to understand their status amidst new court rulings, we look at how Vermont's borders and residents have been affected. Our guests are Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan and former U.S. Attorney for Vermont Tris Coffin.

Also in the program, we sample a podcast about Vermont farming made by students at Middlebury College. In "Cowtalk," students Kristina Ohl, Jenevra Wetmore and their peers take us into milking parlors to talk about the future of Vermont's dairy industry.

And, Dorothy's List, our book club for kids, goes to Saint Johnsbury where students are reading a novel about the tough sport of Roller Derby. VPR's Amy Noyes talks with young readers and Victoria Jamieson, author of Roller Girl, one of the nominees for Vermont's Dorothy Canfield Fisher Children's Book Award.

Broadcast live on Monday, February 6, 2017, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.