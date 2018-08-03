ANR Official: Trump's Vehicle Emissions Plan Will Hurt State's Greenhouse Gas Reduction Efforts

A Vermont environmental official said a Trump administration plan to freeze fuel efficiency requirements for cars and trucks will hurt the state's efforts to control greenhouse gas emissions.

Peter Walke, deputy secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources, said transportation accounts for about 43 percent of the state's greenhouse gas pollution, so improving vehicle efficiency is an essential part of cutting those emissions.

“That was sort of seen as a given, and now if we backtrack from that, it makes the task even harder,” he said.

The Trump administration also announced it would revoke California's right to set its own, tougher emissions standards. Vermont is one of a dozen states and the District of Columbia that follow the California standards.

Walke said the Trump administration’s move was expected, and Vermont has already joined a coalition of states to oppose the move.

"It's an unfortunate milestone today, but it's certainly something we have concerns about for a while," he said.

Walke said he expects the White House proposal will face a strong legal challenge from California and other states.