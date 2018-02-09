Antonio Pomerleau, Vermont Philanthropist, Dies At 100

One of Vermont's best-known entrepreneurs, Antonio Pomerleau, has died at the age of 100.

Pomerleau was born in Quebec but grew up in Newport and helped develop the state's first series of shopping centers.

Pomerleau built an extensive portfolio of properties around Vermont and put his wealth to work helping many individuals and organizations.

In a 2012 interview, he told VPR his charitable instincts stemmed from his own childhood in Newport, where people helped his family in times of need:

“A lot of people did small things that at the time I appreciated a lot," Pomerleau explained. "So, I’m just passing on what I inherited.”

Pomerleau loomed large in Burlington business and politics for many years. A Republican by nature, he forged an unlikely alliance with Bernie Sanders, who was elected mayor in 1980.

“I was the first to go up to City Hall and shake hands with him," Pomerleau remember. "I said, ‘Bernie, you’re the Mayor, but it’s still my town. I said, ‘you come up with some idea, I’ll back you up.’ He says’ ‘you will?’”

Pomerleau and Sanders worked together on several projects, including police department reforms.

He also held annual annual Christmas parties for low-income Burlington children and helped mobile home owners recover from Tropical Storm Irene with a $1 million donation in 2011, and St. Michael’s College named its alumni center for Pomerleau and his wife in 2010 after a $1 million donation.

