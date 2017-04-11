April Showers, The Titanic, And Michael Hurley !

Easter Sunday: Exciting new releases from French Canada, classic British folk divas, Cape Verdean saudade, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday April 16th from 7-10p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Twilight Music and Next Stage Arts Project present an evening of traditional and contemporary Celtic music featuring Cantrip and multi-instrumentalist/vocalist Emerald Rae on Friday April 21st at 7:30 pm at Next Stage in downtown Putney.

The raucous Haitian roots band Lakou Mizik will be at Signal Kitchen in Burlington on Friday April 21st.

Swedish folk artist Sofia Talvik will be playing at Cafe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Friday April 21st at 8 p.m. Sofia will also be performing at the Wardsboro Town Hall on Saturday April 22nd at 7 p.m.

Jeremiah McLane and Tim Cummings will be playing at Brandon Music on Saturday April 22nd at 7:30 p.m.

Celebrated young Irish musicians Peter Maguire and Paraic Keane will play at a house concert in Braintree on Saturday April 22nd. For info and reservations, please cal 802 728-6350 or email lukeydog57@gmail.com

The Vermont Fiddle Orchestra under the directorship of David Kaynor will perform a Spring Concert on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 7 PM at the Hyde Park Opera House.

The Monadnock Folklore Society presents Lula Wiles in concert on Friday, April 21st at 8 p.m. at the Nelson, NH Town Hall.

Bob Amos and Catamount Crossing will perform at the Briggs Opera House in White River Junction on Saturday April 22nd at 8 p.m.

Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen will do a hometown concert between concert tours on Friday April 21st at the Meetinghouse Café in Bennington. They've asked veteran performer Jack Williams to join them. The concert begins at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

For his only Vermont show this year, folk legend Michael Hurley returns to the Meeting House on the Green in East Fairfield on Friday, April 21, to kick off the 2017 concert series. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The VT Bluegrass Pioneers will be at the Skinny Pancake in Burlington on Sunday April 23rd from noon until 3 p.m.