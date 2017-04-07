An Archival Show For April

Airing a program from our archives this week, featuring a classic mix of music from Vermont and the rest of the world!

This program will air on Sunday April 9th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

There will be a house concert featuring Tim McKenzie (of Pine Island) and Richard Ruane & Beth Duquette (of Bread and Bones) on Saturday April 15th at 7 p.m. at 62 Chapin Road in Essex, VT

For reservations and more information, please email don.miller@chapinroad.com or call (802) 451-0682

The Good Times Cafe in Hinesburg presents guitar ace Stephen Bennett on Saturday April 15th

Woodchuck's Revenge will perform on Saturday April 15th at 7 p.m. at the Springfield UU Church

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn will perform on the Chandler Mainstage in Randolph on Friday April 14th at 7:30 p.m.

Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury presents a double bill on Saturday April 15th featuring Bob Amos and Catamount Crossing along with Northern Flyer. Music begins at 7 p.m.

ArtisTree Community Art Center in South Pomfret presents the Sky Blue Boys and Last Train To Zinkov on Friday April 14th at 7 p.m.

Proctors in Schenectady, NY presents Adirondack Folk Night, a benefit concert for the non-profit Great Camp Sagamore, on Saturday April 15th featuring Jamcrackers, Quickstep, Sara Milonovich and Alex Smith.

Valley Stage presents Ten Strings and a Goatskin at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe on Thursday April 13th at 7:30 p.m.