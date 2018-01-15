Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Are Safe Injection Sites Key To Curtailing Vermont's Opioid Crisis?

By & 10 hours ago
  • Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George is arguing for the creation of supervised safe injection facilities, saying the effort would save lives.
    zlisjak / iStock

Live call-in discussion: It may sound counterintuitive, but a Committee headed by Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George recently came to the conclusion that a safe injection facility for drug users in Chittenden County would be an effective tool in addressing Vermont's opioid crisis.

No sanctioned site of this kind exists in the U.S., but they do in 66 cities in nine countries, including Canada.

We hear from Sarah George on why she believes the data supports opening one of these facilities in Burlington.

We have reached out to potential guests who have publicly stated their opposition to safe injection facilities - such as U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan and Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Thomas Anderson - as well as to numerous public safety organizations around the state for their thoughts on the topic, but none have accepted our invitation to appear on the program. 

Post your comments or questions on safe injection facilities here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast Tuesday, Jan. 16 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition
Health
Opioid Addiction

Push For Safe Injection Sites Sidelined In Montpelier, For Now

By Jan 12, 2018
Bennington County Sen. Dick Sears says he's not sure Vermonters are ready to embrace safe injection sites for opioid users, despite data showing the facilities decrease overdose deaths and increase the number of addicts seeking treatment.
Angela Evancie / VPR File

Legislation that would have enabled safe injection sites for opioid users looked like it might be gaining momentum in Montpelier this year, but a key Senate committee is now backing away from the plan.

As Toll Of Opioid Crisis Rises, Vermont Senate Considers Safe Injection Sites

By Jan 5, 2018
Sarah Evans, who formerly managed a safe injection site in Vancouver, told lawmakers that the facilities are associated with a reduction in overdoses, and an increase in addicts seeking treatment.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

The rising toll of opioid addiction has policymakers looking for new ways to save lives, and Vermont lawmakers are giving serious consideration to a bill that would open the door to supervised drug injection sites.