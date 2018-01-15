Are Safe Injection Sites Key To Curtailing Vermont's Opioid Crisis?

Live call-in discussion: It may sound counterintuitive, but a Committee headed by Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George recently came to the conclusion that a safe injection facility for drug users in Chittenden County would be an effective tool in addressing Vermont's opioid crisis.

No sanctioned site of this kind exists in the U.S., but they do in 66 cities in nine countries, including Canada.

We hear from Sarah George on why she believes the data supports opening one of these facilities in Burlington.

We have reached out to potential guests who have publicly stated their opposition to safe injection facilities - such as U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan and Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Thomas Anderson - as well as to numerous public safety organizations around the state for their thoughts on the topic, but none have accepted our invitation to appear on the program.

