Related Program: 
But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids

Are There Underground Cities?

By & 7 hours ago
  • Rooms used by early Christians at the Kaymakli Underground City in the region of Cappadocia, Turkey.
    Rooms used by early Christians at the Kaymakli Underground City in the region of Cappadocia, Turkey.
    Courtney Bonnell / AP

In this episode, we answer a question from 5-year-old Wyatt in Los Angeles and learn about ancient underground cities in Turkey, the subterranean passageways of Montreal and the dug-out houses of Coober Pedy, Australia. Also in this episode: Why is it so warm underground?

Loading...

"Why is underground so warm?" - Camden, Missoula, MT

It's not that it's necessarily warm underground, it's that the temperature is constant, meaning it doesn't change much.

That's because the outer layers of the earth, known as the crust, have stored thermal energy that helps keep the temperatures constant. And those inner layers are sheltered from the weather and air temperature fluctuations, their temperature doesn't change. Instead of being cold though, the earth has heat. Think of the earth as like an onion with lots of different layers. We'll start at the center. The inner core is solid iron, surrounded by an outer core: molten rock called magma. The next layer is called the mantle and it's made of magma and rock. Finally, there's the crust, which is 35 miles thick in some places and 3 to 5 miles thick under the ocean.

All of those layers of rock are heated by that magma deep in the core. The rocks get hotter the deeper you go. But the crust closet to the surface stays about 50 to 60 degrees all year round. In fact, some homes and businesses use that constant temperature to provide heating and cooling without being underground. They use technology called geo-thermal heat pumps to heat and cool buildings.

Click listen to hear the entire episode.

Virtual tour of the Umoona Opal Mine & Museum
 

Tags: 
But Why

Related Content

Why Do Snowboards Look Like Skateboards?

By & Dec 22, 2017
One of the crucial ingredients in the formation of a snowflake is a tiny speck of dust. Learn more about how snow forms in this episode of But Why.
Jane Lindholm / VPR

We're marking the winter solstice with an episode all about snow! Why do snowboards look like skateboards? We get an answer from Burton Snowboards. How is snow made? Why is snow white? Why are all snowflakes different? We'll hear from Jon Nelson, author of "The Story of Snow: The Science of Winter's Wonder." Also why does snow melt? And where is the deepest snow?

Loading...

Why Is Money So Important?

By & Dec 8, 2017
Pennies were first introduced in 1793, when the United States established our system of money.
Darren415

In this episode of But Why we visit a credit union to learn what money is all about and Slate Money hosts Felix Salmon, Anna Szymanski and Jordan Weissman answer questions about why money plays such a big role in modern society. How was money invented? Why can't everything be free? How do you earn money? Why don't kids go to work? How was the penny invented? Why are dimes so small?

What Is The Biggest Number?

By & Nov 22, 2017
pixel_dreams / istock

What's the biggest number? Who was the first mathematician? Why is seven a lucky number? Why is fifth grade math so hard? We're tackling something new: questions about math! With us to offer some answers and some mind-blowing concepts is author Joseph Mazur.

How Long Does It Take For A Baby Cheetah To Go From Fluffball To Hunter?

By & Sep 2, 2016
Mehgan Murphy / Smithsonian

How long does it take for baby animals to grow up? In this episode, we're learning about cheetahs and horses with two questions from siblings in Australia.