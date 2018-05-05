Armed Robbery Suspect Hospitalized After Officer-Involved Shooting In Brattleboro

Vermont State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Brattleboro Friday night.

Police say the incident took place at around 9 p.m. Friday evening when Brattleboro and Vermont State Police were confronting an armed robbery suspect tentatively identified as Mark Triolo, 46.

Triolo was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds and was later transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

According to police, Triolo has active arrest warrants out in both Texas and New York and is a suspect in an armed robbery earlier this week in Vergennes.

Friday night's incident comes after a string of officer-involved shootings in 2017 and early 2018. After those incidents, the VSP instituted a new policy, which Colonel Matthew Birmingham, director of the VSP said earlier this year, is designed to "ensure that our operational procedures and tactics are in line with national best practices, accreditation standards and other state police agencies."

As of early Saturday morning, the VSP Major Crime Unit is investigating the incident.