Armed Robbery Suspect Hospitalized After Police Shooting In Brattleboro

By May 5, 2018
  • The incident took place Friday evening in Brattleboro. Police have tentatively identified Mark Triolo, 46, as the suspect.
Vermont State Police continue to investigate the police shooting of a robbery suspect in Brattleboro Friday night.

Police say the incident took place around 9 p.m. Friday evening when Brattleboro and Vermont State Police were confronting an armed robbery suspect tentatively identified as Mark Triolo, 46, of Texas.

Triolo was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds and was later transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

According to police, Triolo has active arrest warrants out in both Texas and New York and is a suspect in an armed robbery earlier this week in Vergennes.

Friday night's incident comes after a string of shootings by police officers in 2017 and early 2018. After those incidents, the VSP instituted a new policy, which Colonel Matthew Birmingham, director of the VSP said earlier this year, is designed to "ensure that our operational procedures and tactics are in line with national best practices, accreditation standards and other state police agencies."

The VSP Major Crime Unit is investigating the incident.

Officials identified the officers involved in the shooting as:

  • Sergeant Chase Stanley: employed with Brattleboro Police since 2013
  • Officer Michael Cable: employed with Brattleboro Police since 2013
  • Officer Sean Wilson: employed with Brattleboro Police since 2016
  • Trooper Jason Lengfellner: employed with Vermont State Police since January of 2016, assigned to the Westminster Barracks

In addition, Brattleboro Police Sergeant Adam Petlock and Vermont State Police Trooper Joshua Gagnon were at the scene Friday night when the shooting took place but according to the Vermont State Police "did not discharge their weapons."

Updated Sunday 8:40 a.m. to include further reporting.

