Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Arrests Double As Illegal Crossings At Canadian-Vermont Border Climb

By & 51 minutes ago
  • A vehicle in Canada waits for a gate to rise while crossing into Derby Line, Vermont from Stanstead, Quebec in July 2018.
    A vehicle in Canada waits for a gate to rise while crossing into Derby Line, Vermont from Stanstead, Quebec in July 2018.
    Charles Krupa / AP

Arrests of immigrants attempting to cross the Canadian-Vermont border have more than doubled this year, with most of those arrests coming from people trying to enter the U.S. illegally, according to reporter Elizabeth Hewitt's story with VTDigger

Hewitt found those arrests are not a result of the "zero-tolerance" policy instituted by the U.S. Department of Justice along the country's southern border.

She spoke with Vermont Edition about the arrests, her interview with U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont Christina Nolan and why the zero-tolerance policy does not apply to Vermont.

Broadcast on Monday, July 30, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
Immigration
Canada
Christina Nolan

Related Content

Vermont's Bhutanese Community Among Refugee Groups Seeing Alarming Spike In Suicides

By & Jul 25, 2018
The Vermont Refugee Resettlement Program office in Colchester requires overseas health screenings before refugees arrive in the U.S., but increasing rates of suicide among resettled Bhutanese refugees is alarming health officials.
Meg Malone / VPR

More than 92,000 Bhutanese refugees now live in the U.S., relocated after enduring years of deplorable and often deadly conditions in refugee camps after being expelled from their home country. Now, federal health officials have tracked a troubling trend among this group of New Americans: a rate of death by suicide nearly twice the national average. And Vermont's 2,500 Bhutanese refugees are not immune. 

Immigration And Customs Enforcement Receives Tips At Call Center In Williston

By & Jul 9, 2018
Protesters outside of the ICE complex in Williston. The agency operates a tip call center out of the facility that gets call from all over the country.
Liam Elder-Connors / VPR

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has roots here in Vermont, with a tip call center for suspected undocumented people located near a shopping center complex in Williston. VTDigger reporter Elizabeth Hewitt recently wrote about this ICE center in Chittenden County.

Opioid Crisis—And Related Crime—Top Priority For U.S. Attorney Of Vermont

By , & Apr 25, 2018
Christina Nolan
VPR

U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont Christina Nolan says the opioid crisis—including related violence and human trafficking—is a top priority for her office, one she says will emphasize prosecutions to reduce the amount of opioids in the state.