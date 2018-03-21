Related Program: 
Art Controversy: Burlington Reckons With What To Do About Church Street Mural

By & 22 minutes ago
  • The mural in Burlington reflects 400 years of Vermont history but has drawn criticism for lacking diversity.
    Adam Fagen / Flickr

Live call-in discussion: The mural that graces Leahy Way off of Church Street in Burlington is arresting. It's 120 feet by 14 feet and depicts a 400-year timeline. It's brightly-colored and loaded with many of Vermont's historical figures. And it lacks diversity. So what should the city do with it now?

Burlington City Councilor Ali Dieng and Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger discuss options for the mural. And we'll hear from Mary Coffey, a Dartmouth College art history professor, about how public art can reflect today's societal standards.

Let us know what you think should be done with Burlington's mural by posting here or emailing vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, March 22, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

