Art Hounds: Arabic Music With A Modern Vibe, A Youthful Symphony And Amateur Storytellers

Start off the month with a concert of young musicians in Barre, an iconic Saudi performer joining a local band in Burlington and a sportswear fashion show to benefit cancer research.

Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m., at The Barre Opera House in Barre: Green Mountain Youth Symphony will play an afternoon performance showcasing its repertory, concert and senior orchestras. Suggested by Gordon Bock of Northfield.

Tuesday, April 4 at 7 p.m., at Black Box Theater in Burlington: The Fusion Factor Of Independent Arab Music with Diya Azzony presented by The Vermont Council on World Affairs. This musician from Saudi Arabia joins local band, Grup Anwar, for a performance that blends modern and traditional sounds. Suggested by Vinson Pierce of Burlington.

Thursday, April 6 at 7 p.m., at Twigg’s Gastropub in St. Albans: Tell It At Twiggs night features local, amateur storytellers a la public radio's, The Moth. Suggested by Terry Cleveland of Milton.

Saturday, April 8 at 6 p.m., at Sheraton in South Burlington: Spring into Summer Sportswear fashion show to benefit research through the University of Vermont Cancer Center. Local dance and athletic groups, survivors and athletes will perform and model sportswear. Suggested by Liz Champagne of South Burlington.

Support for Art Hounds comes from the Vermont Arts Council, supporting the arts throughout Vermont. Art Hounds on VPR is adapted from Minnesota Public Radio News and is powered by The Public Insight Network. Our theme music was written and performed by Trio Gusto.

