Art Hounds

Art Hounds: Audubon Award-Winning Photography, Storytelling And Dance

By 1 hour ago
  • This detail from the poster for the Vermont Audubon Society's photography awards event this weekend shows an osprey in flight, photographed by 2016 professional award winner, Dick Dickinson.
    Courtesy, Dick Dickinson/Audubon

VPR Art Hounds have found upcoming events for bird and photography lovers, storytellers, quilters and dancers.

Friday, Jan. 27 at 5:30 p.m. at ArtsAlive in Burlington: The 2016 Audubon Photography Awards Show exhibit. It will also be shown at the White River Gallery in South Royalton and The Skinny Pancake in Montpelier. Suggested by Rebecca Sameroff of Montpelier.

Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. in St. Albans: Tell It At Twigg's, a storytelling evening with proceeds going to St. Albans community arts programs, recommended by Terry Cleveland of Milton.

Friday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. at TW Wood Gallery in Montpelier: The Heart of Vermont Quilt Guild exhibit, opening reception and artists' talks. The exhibit is up through March 3 and was suggested by Paula Higgins of Middlesex.

Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. at Main Street Landing in Burlington 7th Annual Dance Showcase to Benefit Puppets In Education, with professional dance companies from all over New England and New York, suggested by Sherry Senior.

