Art Hounds: Ballet And A Play About A Burlington Treasure

Ballet Wolcott performs Snow White and a local playwright pens a work about the vibrant Little Jerusalem area in Burlington during the 1900s.

Friday, May 19 at Champlain Valley Unitarian Universalist Society in Montpelier: “The Sublime And The Mellifluous,” with New York City violinist Laurie Smukler, joined by Vermont flutist Karen Kevra and others, recommended by Peter Thoms from Montpelier.

Friday through Sunday, May 19 to 21 at Black Box Theater in Burlington: “Of The Better Kind,” a staged reading of the play by Joy Cohen, tells the story behind the Burlington treasure, the Lost Shul Mural, produced by Theatre Kavanah and suggested by Sharon Panitch of Burlington.

Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21 at Dibden Theater in Johnson: Snow White, performance by Ballet Wolcott with Vermont’s finest young dancers, suggested by Raven Walters of Hyde Park.

Sunday, May 21 at 4 p.m., at Westford UCW White Church in Westford: Buddy Dubay Concert, the final installment of the Westford Music Series features this music teacher, children’s performer and storyteller, suggested by Marjorie Hamrell of Westford.

Friday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m., at The Old Firehouse in Tinmouth: The Northern Flyers, playing bluegrass and Americana, suggested by Nelson Jaquay from Tinmouth.

Friday, May 26 at Higher Ground in South Burlington: Sally Olsen’s Carpenter’s Tribute Concert with vintage costumes and commentary and a live band accompanying Olsen singing hits from the 1970s super-duo, suggested by Courtney Dubuc of South Burlington.

Support for Art Hounds® comes from the Vermont Arts Council, supporting the arts throughout Vermont. Art Hounds® on VPR is adapted from Minnesota Public Radio News and is powered by The Public Insight Network. Our theme music was written and performed by Trio Gusto.