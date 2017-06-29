Related Program: 
Art Hounds

Art Hounds: Bluegrass Against Blue-Green Algae And An Auction Of Mini Paintings

By 42 minutes ago

Lots to do in the art world this holiday weekend like bluegrass music to raise awareness of blue-green algae and an auction of four-by-four-inch paintings in Stafford.

Thursday, June 29 at 6 p.m., at The Rec Center in Montgomery Center: Bluegrass Against Blue-Green Algae with The Green Mountain Boys performing and information on how to protect Vermont’s waterways, suggested by Lindsey Wight of Jay.

Thursday, June 29 through Sunday, July 2, various times, at BFA-Fairfax Gymnasium: Little Shop of Horrors by The Fairfax Community Theater Company, suggested by Charlie Brooks from St. Albans.

Friday, June 30 at 5 p.m., at Justin Morrill Homestead in Strafford: Annual Summer Gallery Opening with a silent auction of miniature four-inch-by-four-inch paintings by local and national artists, suggested by Therese Linehan of Strafford.

Friday and Saturday, June 30 and July 1 at Mount Mansfield Union High School: Mad At Nothing, Or A Hatter’s Guide To Wonderland,  an original take on Alice In Wonderland performed by young dancers with modern music, suggested by Theresa Robinson.

Saturday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m., at Espresso Bueno in Barre: FemCom, an all-female comedy and music show, featuring Abby Jenne and a line-up of female comedians, suggested by Bitsy Biron from East Orange.

Support for Art Hounds® comes from the Vermont Arts Council, supporting the arts throughout Vermont. Art Hounds® on VPR is adapted from Minnesota Public Radio News and is powered by The Public Insight Network. Our theme music was written and performed by Trio Gusto.
 

