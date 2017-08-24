Related Program: 
Art Hounds

Art Hounds: Bluegrass, Art In A Barn And 'Love Letters'

By 1 hour ago

A new bluegrass band takes the stage in East Fairfield and two local actors read 50 years' worth of love letters in Middlebury.

Friday, August 25 at 7 p.m., at Meetinghouse on the Green in East Fairfield: Northern Flyer, a new Vermont band playing bluegrass music. All proceeds from the concert go toward the Meetinghouse Preservation Project, suggested by Tyrone Shaw of Bakersfield.

Saturday and Sunday, August 26 and 27, various times at The Vermont Coffee Company Theater in Middlebury: A.R. Gurney play, “Love Letters,” about a lifetime of letters shared between two people, suggested by Kevin Commins of Middlebury.

Through September 3rd at Big Red Barn in Waitsfield: Art show and sale at the Lareau Farm and American Flatbread in Waitsfield, presented by Valley Arts and suggested by Lizz Palumbo of Warren.

Support for Art Hounds® comes from the Vermont Arts Council, supporting the arts throughout Vermont. Art Hounds® on VPR is adapted from Minnesota Public Radio News and is powered by The Public Insight Network. Our theme music was written and performed by Trio Gusto.
 

Tags: 
Featured Programs
Arts & Culture
Art Hounds

Related Content

Art Hounds: Shape-Note Singing And Tin-Types

By Aug 10, 2017

Shape-note singing in South Hero plus a new exhibit of paintings in Greensboro are on the docket for arts events to take in around the region.

Art Hounds: Bookstock And A Chance To Wear Your Dancing Shoes

By Jul 27, 2017
Bookstock Literary Festival, courtesy

This weekend and next, plan on attending two unique concerts, a book and literature festival and a reading with a former poet laureate.

Art Hounds: ShazamFest, A Neil Simon Play And A Community-Painted Mural

By Jul 13, 2017
The 12th ShazamFest takes place this weekend, just a two-and-a-half-hour drive from the Burlington, Vermont area. The music festival boasts a wide variety of acts and performers, food and camping in a family-friendly atmosphere.
Mike Rigby, artist

This weekend is an overflowing clown-car full of arts events for every taste! Try an environmentally friendly music, arts and sports fest across the border in Québec, a block party in Waterbury or a play on the boards in Weston.