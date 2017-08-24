Art Hounds: Bluegrass, Art In A Barn And 'Love Letters'

A new bluegrass band takes the stage in East Fairfield and two local actors read 50 years' worth of love letters in Middlebury.

Friday, August 25 at 7 p.m., at Meetinghouse on the Green in East Fairfield: Northern Flyer, a new Vermont band playing bluegrass music. All proceeds from the concert go toward the Meetinghouse Preservation Project, suggested by Tyrone Shaw of Bakersfield.

Saturday and Sunday, August 26 and 27, various times at The Vermont Coffee Company Theater in Middlebury: A.R. Gurney play, “Love Letters,” about a lifetime of letters shared between two people, suggested by Kevin Commins of Middlebury.

Through September 3rd at Big Red Barn in Waitsfield: Art show and sale at the Lareau Farm and American Flatbread in Waitsfield, presented by Valley Arts and suggested by Lizz Palumbo of Warren.

Support for Art Hounds® comes from the Vermont Arts Council, supporting the arts throughout Vermont. Art Hounds® on VPR is adapted from Minnesota Public Radio News and is powered by The Public Insight Network. Our theme music was written and performed by Trio Gusto.

