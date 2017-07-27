Related Program: 
Art Hounds: Bookstock And A Chance To Wear Your Dancing Shoes

  • Bookstock Literary Festival, courtesy

This weekend and next, plan on attending two unique concerts, a book and literature festival and a reading with a former poet laureate.

Friday through Sunday, July 28 through July 30, On The Green in Woodstock: 9th Annual Bookstock Literary Festival, featuring 40 writers, including best-selling author Julia Alvarez and Vermont artist Sabra Field, suggested by Jordan Engel from Woodstock.

Thursday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m., at The Old Meeting House in East Montpelier: Anna And Elizabeth, a national touring act who gather songs and stories from visits with elders, suggested by Tim Shea of Berlin.

Saturday, August 5 at 7:30 p.m., at ArtsRiot in Burlington: The Regressions perform rock and soul of the ‘60s and ‘70s to benefit the ME2 Orchestra, the world’s first classical music organization created for individuals with mental illnesses, suggested by Mark Schultz.

Sunday, August 6 at 3 p.m., at Brownington Congregational Church: Back Roads Readings with Charles Simic, Pulitzer Prize-winning poet. The series brings authors and poets to the Northeast Kingdom and Eastern Townships. Back Roads Readings was suggested by Kim Crady-Smith of Lyndonville.

