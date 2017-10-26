Art Hounds: Cabaret Tunes, American Realism And Emerging Poets

This weekend, you can find artistry in perfumery, in cabaret tunes and in the works of emerging poets.

Saturday, Oct 28 at 7 p.m., at The Enosburg Opera House: Sally Olson performs a Karen Carpenter Tribute Concert, with video projection, vintage costumes, historical commentary and a live band led by Bill Reed, suggested by Joe Grabon from Jeffersonville.

Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m., at Memorial Hall in Wilmington: An Evening With The Deerfield Valley Players: A Cabaret Of Broadway Musical Songs, a retrospective review of cabaret songs performed over the last 20 years by the Deerfield Players, suggested by George Adair from Wilmington.

Sunday, Oct. 29 at at 1 p.m., at Bennington Potters’ North in Burlington: Black Phoenix Alchemy Lab, The Vermont Chapter of Black Phoenix Alchemy Lab presents its kid-friendly Lunacy Event, featuring perfume artistry.

Thursday, Nov. 2 at 5 p.m., at TW Wood Gallery in Montpelier: New American Realism with August Burns and Heidi Broner, featuring Vermont figurative artists at this opening reception. The event is free and offers the opportunity to meet and speak with the artists, suggested by Elliot Burg of Middlesex.

Sunday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m., at Next Stage Arts in Putney: Poetry Reading for Emerging Poets, featuring live readings from Vermont poets who have published their work in journals and newspapers throughout the state, suggested by Chard deNiord, Vermont’s poet laureate.

