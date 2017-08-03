Related Program: 
Art Hounds: A Call To Artists And A Musical About Headstones

A call to artists for theater submissions, a new art exhibit in Windham and a musical about headstones top this week's list of arts events.

Now Through Friday, August 14 at Off Center For The Dramatic Arts in Burlington: Call to artists and performers to submit to Fringe Festival 2017. Submission window closes on August 14th.  Send to offcenterfringe@gmail.com, suggested by David Schein from Burlington.

Saturday, August 5 at 5 p.m., at Fourth Corner Foundation in Windham: "Insight" art exhibition, with works by David Brewster, Bill Ramage, Stephen Petegorsky, Camille Rivera, Robert Alter and Brett Roland, suggested by Matt Brader of Windham.

Sunday, August 6 at 1 p.m., at Rockingham Meetinghouse in Rockingham: Vermont Headstones, The Musical, by Marlboro College music professor Stanley Charkey, suggested by John Leppman of Bellows Falls.

Wednesday, August 9 at 6:30 p.m., Rochester Bandstand in Rochester: Summer Concert Series with New York singer-songwriter Roger Street Friedman, suggested by Liz Winchester of Sea Cliff, New York.

Friday and Saturday, August 11 and 12 at Blackbox Theater in Burlington: A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum, presented by The Inconceivable Theater Company, a group of high school and college underclassmen, suggested by Chris Carfaro from Richmond.

Friday, August 11 at 7 p.m., at the Meetinghouse On The Green in East Fairfield: David Rosane and the Zookeepers perform as part of Summer Evenings with Vermont Treasures, suggested by Tyrone Shaw of Bakersfield.

