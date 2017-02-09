Related Program: 
Art Hounds: Carpenters Tribute And Comedy For A Cause

  • By day, singer Sally Olson is director at Bill Reed Voice Studio in South Burlington. Outside of work, she has created a show featuring the songs, stylings and wardrobe of the '70s supergroup, The Carpenters and plays two shows in the area this month.
    Tim Barden

Bluegrass and the blues, comedy and cartoons — all great choices for upcoming weekend arts events!

Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. at Spruce Peak Arts in Stowe: Local guitarist, guitar-designer and singer/songwriter Bow Thayer in concert. Suggested by Christina Lillie of Stockbridge and Lori Bullett of Gaysville.

Sunday, Feb. 12 at 4 p.m. at the Westford United Church in Westford: Local bluegrass group PossumHaw’s final concert before disbanding. Suggested by Marjorie Hamrell of Westford.

Thursday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. at ArtsRiot in Burlington: Comic Relief Benefit for the Committee On Temporary Shelter (C.O.T.S.), with eight local Vermont comedians. Suggested by Kathleen Kanz of Montpelier.

Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m. in Montpelier and Burlington: “The Seagull and the Star,” with former Vermont poet laureate Sydney Lea, cartoonist James Kochalka and composer Joseph Hallman and the Vermont Contemporary Music Ensemble. Suggested by Robin Barone of Newbury.

Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 at Spotlight Vermont and Saturday, Feb. 25 at Spruce Peak in Stowe: Carpenters Tribute Concert with Sally Olson, accompanied by live band, featuring Bill Reed. Suggested by Courtney Dubuc from South Burlington.

Support for Art Hounds comes from the Vermont Arts Council, supporting the arts throughout Vermont. Find out more here. Art Hounds on VPR is adapted from Minnesota Public Radio News and is powered by The Public Insight Network. Our theme music was written and performed by Trio Gusto.

