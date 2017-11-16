Art Hounds: Casual Friday, Holiday Open Studio And The Great Gatsby

This pre-holiday weekend is packed with arts events, like students onstage in a classic play, a late-night talk-show comedy performance, and a group of local artisans opening their studios!

Friday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m., at The Newport Opera House in Newport, NH: 'The Great Gatsby,' a cast and crew of 13-to-18-year-olds stage this adaptation of the F. Scott Fitzgerald classic, suggested by Shelly Hudson from Claremont, New Hampshire.

Friday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m., at the Marquis Theater in Middlebury: Casual Friday Live, late-night talk-show format with stand-up comedian Tina Friml, games and improv, suggested by Katie Gillespie from Middlebury.

Friday and Saturday, Nov. 17 and 18 at 3 p.m., at Green River Road in Guilford: The 18th Annual Guilford Holiday Open Studios, local artisans show and sell their works, including instruments, beadwork, weavings, paintings, soap, photography and more, suggested by Carol Schabel of Guilford.

Saturday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m., at The College Street Congregational Church in Burlington: Burlington Choral Society presents Handel's, 'Alexander’s Feast,' with an 80-voice chorus with soloists and a 20-piece orchestra, suggested by Mary Catherine Jones from Shelburne.

Through Nov. 20, online voting for The Levitt AMP Music Series: Catamount Arts is a finalist for a $25k Levitt Foundation grant to host a free concert series again during the summer of 2018 at Dog Mountain in St. Johnsbury. Catamount Arts is the only applicant from Vermont. The series' fate is up to public online voting. The top 15 vote-receivers from around the country will be awarded the grants. The link to vote is here.

