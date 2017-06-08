Related Program: 
Art Hounds

Art Hounds: Celebrating Philo Records And Watercolors In The Big Red Barn

By 16 minutes ago
  • This photo of musician Bryan Duncan "Utah" Phillips was taken in 1993 in Santa Monica. Phillips recorded many albums at Philo Records and next weekend, Phillips' music and the record label will be celebrated in North Ferrisburgh.
    This photo of musician Bryan Duncan "Utah" Phillips was taken in 1993 in Santa Monica. Phillips recorded many albums at Philo Records and next weekend, Phillips' music and the record label will be celebrated in North Ferrisburgh.
    Gary Glade, courtesy

VPR's Art Hounds have suggested an art benefit, a watercolor exhibition and a celebration of a local record label.

Thursday, June 8 at 5:30 p.m., at Dunkiel Saunders in Burlington: Art And Soul Celebration Of Local Art to benefit the artists and The Refugee Resettlement Program with live music, a food truck, and a cash bar. Suggested by Grace Grundhauser from Burlington.

Saturday, June 17 at 2 p.m., at  former Philo Records site in North Ferrisburgh: Celebration Of Philo Records and Utah Phillips. Local musicians Pete Sutherland, Paul Asbell and many others perform. Bring a picnic and chair, but please leave dogs at home. Suggested by Megan Humphrey from Burlington.

Saturday, June 17 at 8 p.m., at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe: Carol Ann Jones Quartet concert. Suggested by Sarah Jo Willey from Bakersfield.

Sunday, June 18 at 5 p.m., at Lareau Farm in Waitsfield: The Green Mountain Watercolor Exhibition and Big Red Barn Renovation Grand Openings, featuring over 80 artists from across the country. The exhibit is up through July 11. Suggested by Laura Arnesen from Warren.

Support for Art Hounds ® comes from the Vermont Arts Council, supporting the arts throughout Vermont. Art Hounds ® on VPR is adapted from Minnesota Public Radio News and is powered by The Public Insight Network. Our theme music was written and performed by Trio Gusto.

Tags: 
Featured Programs
Arts & Culture
Art Hounds
Burlington

Related Content

Art Hounds: R&B, A Summer Art Show, Cellists And Blackflies

By May 26, 2017
Elizabeth Mandell

A busy holiday in the region with Open Studios Weekend and plenty of arts events this weekend and next.

Art Hounds: Fine Art Benefit in Manchester, Pop-Up Theater In Bethel And 'Annie' In South Burlington

By May 11, 2017
Artist Elizabeth Torak/Courtesy Helmholz Fine Art

Add a few of film screenings, a kids' pop-up theater or a performance of Eastern European music to your social calendar.

Art Hounds: 'Working' Musical, Chamber Singers And Film Slam Awards

By Apr 28, 2017

A Studs Terkel musical onstage in Middlebury, chamber singers in Lebanon and the student film slam awards in St. Johnsbury.