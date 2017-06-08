Art Hounds: Celebrating Philo Records And Watercolors In The Big Red Barn

VPR's Art Hounds have suggested an art benefit, a watercolor exhibition and a celebration of a local record label.

Thursday, June 8 at 5:30 p.m., at Dunkiel Saunders in Burlington: Art And Soul Celebration Of Local Art to benefit the artists and The Refugee Resettlement Program with live music, a food truck, and a cash bar. Suggested by Grace Grundhauser from Burlington.

Saturday, June 17 at 2 p.m., at former Philo Records site in North Ferrisburgh: Celebration Of Philo Records and Utah Phillips. Local musicians Pete Sutherland, Paul Asbell and many others perform. Bring a picnic and chair, but please leave dogs at home. Suggested by Megan Humphrey from Burlington.

Saturday, June 17 at 8 p.m., at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe: Carol Ann Jones Quartet concert. Suggested by Sarah Jo Willey from Bakersfield.

Sunday, June 18 at 5 p.m., at Lareau Farm in Waitsfield: The Green Mountain Watercolor Exhibition and Big Red Barn Renovation Grand Openings, featuring over 80 artists from across the country. The exhibit is up through July 11. Suggested by Laura Arnesen from Warren.

