Art Hounds: Classical Music, Paintings And Two Benefit Concerts

A classical concert in Montpelier and live music to benefit both hurricane relief efforts in Texas as well as an organization in Ethiopia round out this week's Art Hounds picks!

Friday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m., at Unitarian Church of Montpelier: Capital City Concerts presents, Magic, Modes and Minerals, featuring Mary Rowell, Karen Kevra and other musicians playing Debussy and Salzedo, suggested by Evan Premo from Warren.

Saturday, Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m., at Waitsfield Federated Church Meeting House in Waitsfield: Seasons: Thread Painting by Pam Druhen, with an artist’s talk and exhibit of works, suggested by Karen Nevin from Moretown.

Saturday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m., at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center: FLYNN featuring Myra Flynn, recommended by Mike Reilly from Shelburne.

Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m., at Burnham Hall in Lincoln: The Willowell Foundation's Annual Ethiopian Boogie Benefit, dance to benefit One Love Theater in Ethiopia with live music from New Nile Orchestra with Ethiopian food and textiles for sale, suggested by David Schein from Burlington.

Saturday, Sept. 30th at Grange Hall in Essex: God Bless Texas Hurricane Relief Benefit Show, with Keeghan Nolan, Rusty Dewees, and Sally Olson performing a Carpenters tribute, suggested by Dana Block from Burlington.

Through October 9 at Burdick’s Restaurant in Walpole, N.H: Deborah Lazar painting exhibit, suggested by Michelle Meima of Brattleboro.

Support for Art Hounds® comes from the Vermont Arts Council, supporting the arts throughout Vermont. Art Hounds® on VPR is adapted from Minnesota Public Radio News and is powered by The Public Insight Network. Our theme music was written and performed by Trio Gusto.

