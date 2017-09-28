Related Program: 
Art Hounds

Art Hounds: Classical Music, Paintings And Two Benefit Concerts

By 59 minutes ago

A classical concert in Montpelier and live music to benefit both hurricane relief efforts in Texas as well as an organization in Ethiopia round out this week's Art Hounds picks!

Friday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m., at Unitarian Church of Montpelier: Capital City Concerts presents, Magic, Modes and Minerals, featuring Mary Rowell, Karen Kevra and other musicians playing Debussy and Salzedo, suggested by Evan Premo from Warren.

Saturday, Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m., at Waitsfield Federated Church Meeting House in Waitsfield: Seasons: Thread Painting by Pam Druhen, with an artist’s talk and exhibit of works, suggested by Karen Nevin from Moretown.

Saturday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m., at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center: FLYNN featuring Myra Flynn, recommended by Mike Reilly from Shelburne.

Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m., at Burnham Hall in Lincoln: The Willowell Foundation's Annual Ethiopian Boogie Benefit, dance to benefit One Love Theater in Ethiopia with live music from New Nile Orchestra with Ethiopian food and textiles for sale, suggested by David Schein from Burlington.

Saturday, Sept. 30th at Grange Hall in Essex: God Bless Texas Hurricane Relief Benefit Show, with Keeghan Nolan, Rusty Dewees, and Sally Olson performing a Carpenters tribute, suggested by Dana Block from Burlington.

Through October 9 at Burdick’s Restaurant in Walpole, N.H: Deborah Lazar painting exhibit, suggested by Michelle Meima of Brattleboro.

Related Content

Art Hounds: House-Building For Woodland Creatures And A Library Celebrates A Half Century

By Sep 21, 2017
Create the ideal living space for magical woodland creatures this weekend. The Nature Museum in Grafton holds its 9th annual Fairy House Festival with events for all ages.
The Nature Museum, courtesy

Dance to nuevo tango, celebrate a Vermont library's 50th anniversary and pay tribute to Vermont author Howard Frank Mosher.

Art Hounds: Crafting, Laughing And Fiddling

By Aug 31, 2017

The 47th Annual Mad River Valley Craft Fair is happening Saturday and Sunday, September 2 and 3 at Kenyons Field on Route 100 in Waitsfield. Recommended by Doug Bergstein in Waitsfield. 

The Vermont Fiddle Orchestra is in concert at the Meeting House On The Green in East Fairfield, Saturday, September 9. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., Concert at 7. From Tyrone Shaw of Bakersfield.

Art Hounds: Bluegrass, Art In A Barn And 'Love Letters'

By Aug 24, 2017

A new bluegrass band takes the stage in East Fairfield and two local actors read 50 years' worth of love letters in Middlebury.