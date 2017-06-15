Art Hounds: A Climate Change Doc, Circus Arts And French Heritage Day

Take in a locally-made documentary, an outdoor concert, some circus arts and celebrate French heritage in the state's most French-settled community.

Saturday, June 17 at 6 p.m., at The Skinny Pancake in Burlington: Vermont Dance Alliance Launch Party, with dance films by local Vermont choreographers and live music from STIG, suggested by Charlotte Hardie of Charlotte.

Saturday, June 17 at 7 p.m., at Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury: Denial, a screening of the documentary from Vermont filmmaker Derek Hallquist that tells the story of his family, namely parent David Hallquist, who aims to combat climate change and then opens up to family and the public about a personal struggle.

Sunday, June 25 at 3 p.m., at The Meetinghouse on the Green in East Fairfield: The Heliand Consort quintet performs a concert titled, "Sea Breezes And Summer Winds," with music drawn from German classical to British sea shanties, suggested by Tyrone Shaw from Bakersfield.

Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25 at Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction: DreamCycle, by Cirque-US, a troupe of New England-based circus professionals doing acrobatics, juggling and more, suggested by Karen Harris from Norwich.

Sunday, June 25 at 10 a.m., at The Champlain Mill Green in Winooski: 12th Annual French Heritage Day Celebration, with live Franco music from African, Vermont and Cajun traditions, plus games, artists and on-site genealogical research - all in Vermont’s most French-settled community, suggested by Steve Norman of Winooski.

Support for Art Hounds ® comes from the Vermont Arts Council, supporting the arts throughout Vermont. Art Hounds ® on VPR is adapted from Minnesota Public Radio News and is powered by The Public Insight Network. Our theme music was written and performed by Trio Gusto.