Art Hounds: A Competitive Dance Troupe And A Community Canvas

An art sale of pieces painted by community members in Pomfret, a community orchestra in Poultney and competitive student dancers in Stowe!

Friday, March 24 at 5:30 p.m. at ArtisTree in Pomfret: Studio Fever In The Gallery Closing Party to benefit ArtisTree art classes, pieces of canvas painted by community members will be for sale. Suggested by Caitlin Eastman from Queechee.

Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 26 at 4 p.m.: Champlain Philharmonic In Concert, this community orchestra will perform works by Bizet, Ravel and Saint Saens at Green Mountain College in Poultney and Town Hall Theater in Middlebury. Suggested by Roxanne Ramah from Shrewsbury.

Friday and Saturday March 24 and 25 at 7 p.m., at Spruce Peak Arts in Stowe: Tripp Dance Company, made up of students from Central Vermont, will perform repertoire of ballet, jazz, tap, hip-hop and more. Suggested by Jenifer Tuck from Waitsfield.

Thursday, April 6 at 6 p.m., at Shelburne Vineyard in Shelburne: First Thursdays with Rose Street Collective, playing jazz standards and originals. The concert is free, concessions sales will benefit Champlain Community Services. Suggested by Mike Reilly of Shelburne.

