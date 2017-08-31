Art Hounds: Crafting, Laughing And Fiddling

The 47th Annual Mad River Valley Craft Fair is happening Saturday and Sunday, September 2 and 3 at Kenyons Field on Route 100 in Waitsfield. Recommended by Doug Bergstein in Waitsfield.

The Vermont Fiddle Orchestra is in concert at the Meeting House On The Green in East Fairfield, Saturday, September 9. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., Concert at 7. From Tyrone Shaw of Bakersfield.

The Burlington band Mellow Yellow performs at the 50th Anniversary Of The Summer Of Love at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe on Saturday, September 2 at 8 p.m. Recommended by Joanne White-Hanson of Charlotte.

United We Stand Up is a comedy show at the Hooker-Dunham Theater and Gallery in Brattleboro Friday, September 1. Vermont comedians Kendall Farrell and VPR's Annie Russell are the hosts. The show features Kate O'Connor, former aid to Howard Dean and author of the book Do The Impossible: My Crash Course in Presidential Politics Inside The Howard Dean Campaign. Other performers include Dan Boulger. Recommended by Kathleen Kanz of Montpelier.