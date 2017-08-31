Related Program: 
Art Hounds: Crafting, Laughing And Fiddling

The 47th Annual Mad River Valley Craft Fair is happening Saturday and Sunday, September 2 and 3 at Kenyons Field on Route 100 in Waitsfield. Recommended by Doug Bergstein in Waitsfield. 

The Vermont Fiddle Orchestra is in concert at the Meeting House On The Green in East Fairfield, Saturday, September 9. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., Concert at 7. From Tyrone Shaw of Bakersfield.

The Burlington band Mellow Yellow performs at the 50th Anniversary Of The Summer Of Love at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe on Saturday, September 2 at 8 p.m. Recommended by Joanne White-Hanson of Charlotte.

United We Stand Up is a comedy show at the Hooker-Dunham Theater and Gallery in Brattleboro Friday, September 1. Vermont comedians Kendall Farrell and VPR's Annie Russell are the hosts. The show features Kate O'Connor, former aid to Howard Dean and author of the book Do The Impossible: My Crash Course in Presidential Politics Inside The Howard Dean Campaign. Other performers include Dan Boulger. Recommended by Kathleen Kanz of Montpelier.

Behind The Lens Of The Locally-Produced Thriller, 'Haze'

By Aug 24, 2017
Actor, writer and director Rob Cunning relied on self-discipline, a group of supportive friends and resources he found online to create the film, "Haze." It took him the better part of three years to complete.
With a with ton of self-discipline and 27 pages of script, Burlington's Rob Cunning made a featurette-length film with no money. Plus encouraging words from his film-making idol just days before beginning to shoot turned out to be priceless.

Clever Girls' Diane Jean Talks Songwriting, Fronting A Band And Rock 'N' Roll Sleepaway Camp

By Aug 17, 2017
Clever Girls' bandmembers are, left to right: Winfield Holt, Rob Slater, Diane Jean, and Tobias Sullivan.
If Diane Jean, from the Burlington-based band Clever Girls, was shipwrecked on a desert island, she knows just which five records she'd like to listen to until the rescue ship arrived.

For Stroke Survivors Who Can't Speak, 'Aphasia Choir' Lets Voices Be Heard Through Song

By Jun 29, 2017
The 2016 Aphasia Choir in the McCarthy Arts Center; Karen McFeeters Leary directing; Jess McDonald, UVM speech pathology student (left) and Cheryl Lattrell, stroke survivor (right) enjoy a laugh during practice.
How is it that survivors of stroke and certain brain injury are often unable to speak but they still can sing? The answer lies in the brain's physiology. By tapping into the undamaged right hemisphere, the stroke survivor can recall familiar melodies and express them through song. Enter, the Aphasia Choir.