Art Hounds: Design Activism, Women's Film And Carpenters Tribute

Thursday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m., at Burlington City Arts in Burlington: Design Activism: Conversation from the Front Lines of The Opioid Crisis, a conversation on the crisis and how the arts community can respond, suggested by Colleen Clark from Burlington.

Friday, March 10 through March 19 in Brattleboro: 26th Annual Women’s Film Festival, featuring films of women directors to benefit the Women's Freedom Center, suggested by William Hays from Brattleboro.

Wednesday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m., at ArtsRiot in Burlington: Carpenters Tribute Concert with Sally Olson, suggested by Jason Whitcomb from Colchester.

Sunday, March 26 at 4:00 p.m., at Plainfield Town Hall Opera House: FREVO quartet playing world and jazz music and original compositions, suggested by Kathy Light from Marshfield.

Support for Art Hounds comes from the Vermont Arts Council, supporting the arts throughout Vermont. Art Hounds on VPR is adapted from Minnesota Public Radio News and is powered by The Public Insight Network. Our theme music was written and performed by Trio Gusto.