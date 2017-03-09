Related Program: 
Art Hounds: Design Activism, Women's Film And Carpenters Tribute

Thursday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m., at Burlington City Arts in Burlington: Design Activism: Conversation from the Front Lines of The Opioid Crisis, a conversation on the crisis and how the arts community can respond, suggested by Colleen Clark from Burlington.

Friday, March 10 through March 19 in Brattleboro: 26th Annual Women’s Film Festival, featuring films of women directors to benefit the Women's Freedom Center, suggested by William Hays from Brattleboro.

Wednesday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m., at ArtsRiot in Burlington: Carpenters Tribute Concert with Sally Olson, suggested by Jason Whitcomb from Colchester.

Sunday, March 26 at 4:00 p.m., at Plainfield Town Hall Opera House: FREVO quartet playing world and jazz music and original compositions, suggested by Kathy Light from Marshfield.

