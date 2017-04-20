Art Hounds: Earth Day Dances And Music Series

Fill your calendar this week with a documentary film series, summer concerts, Earth Day celebrations and choral music.

Thursday, April 20 at Nextstage Arts in Putney: "Framed," cutting-edge documentaries and Q-and-A sessions with directors, suggested by Ryanne Fujita-Conrads from Brattleboro.

Friday, April 21st at 7 p.m., at Meeting House on the Green in East Fairfield: Michael Hurley performance to kick off the fourth Summer Evenings with Vermont Treasures concert series with proceeds to benefit the Meeting House Restoration Project, suggested by Tyrone Shaw of East Fairfield.

Friday, April 21 at Shelburne Vineyard in Shelburne: Myra Flynn and Paul Boffa perform at this free, kid-friendly show, suggested by Mike Reilly from Shelburne.

Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m., at NorthEnd Studio in Burlington: "She Who Walks in the Moonlight," moon and Earth Day celebration with burlesque, belly and contemporary dance to benefit Puppets In Education, suggested by Bethany Perron from East Dorset.

Through Sunday, April 23 at OffCenter for Dramatic Arts in Burlington: "Making Babies And Other Complications," seven short plays about parenthood directed by Mary Beth McNulty and performed by Complications Company, suggested by Shanna Moyer of Essex Junction.

Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m., at Elley Long Music Center in Colchester: Burlington Choral Society performs Johannes Brahms' Requiem, suggested by Mary Catherine Jones of Shelburne.

