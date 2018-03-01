Related Program: 
Art Hounds

Art Hounds: Etchings, Poetry, Plays And Film

By 54 minutes ago

This weekend, you can see etchings and hear poetry, see a movie that was lauded at the Sundance Film Festival and hear works for piano and voice, composed by Beethoven.

Friday, March 2 at 5 p.m., at Two Rivers Printmaking Studio in White River Junction: Body Language, the mid-show reception of nude etchings and poetry by husband and wife artists Vickie Herzberg and Don Herzberg, suggested by Sue Schiller from White River Junction.

Saturday, March 3 at Fletcher Free Library in Burlington: Women Speak: Resistance Art, reception and artist demos by three Vermont women artists, suggested by Barry Genzlinger from Milton.

Saturday, March 3 at 3 p.m., on the Commons in South Royalton: Bill McKibben reads from his new book, "Radio Free Vermont," with art opening and talk with the artist/activists, suggested by Todd Tyson from Tunbridge.

Friday and Saturday, March 2 and 3 at Dorset Playhouse in Dorset: "Mothers And Sons," the play by Terrence McNally, performed by Dorset Players in the company's 90th season, suggested by Cheryl Gushee.

Sunday, March 11 at 2 p.m., at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury: Novitiate, part of the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival, suggested by Phoebe Lewis from Weybridge.

Sunday, March 11 at 4 p.m., at Plainfield Opera House in Plainfield: Beethoven, Friends and Admirers, with Diane Huling and Arthur Zorn performing a piano and voice concert, suggested by Kathy Light of Plainfield.

Support for Art Hounds® comes from the Vermont Arts Council, supporting the arts throughout Vermont. Art Hounds® on VPR is adapted from Minnesota Public Radio News and is powered by The Public Insight Network. Our theme music was written and performed by Trio Gusto.
 

 

Tags: 
Featured Programs
Art Hounds
Arts & Culture

Related Content

Vermont Garden Journal: Seed-Starting Problem-Solving

By Feb 23, 2018
Your indoor seedlings may be pushing through the soil but even they need some extra TLC from time to time.
iStock/Vaivirga

The days are getting longer, the sun is stronger and with warm weather this week, gardeners are thinking about sowing seeds. Though it's still too early to sow outdoors, you can start seeds indoors and you may already have seedlings popping up. But sometimes your little seedlings don't look very happy. This could be due to a number of factors. So, let's do some seed-starting problem-solving.

From Empty To Bustling; Montgomery Center For The Arts Breathes Life Into Old Building

By Feb 22, 2018
This once-empty 1860s church in Montgomery Center is the biggest building in town and now it is full of art, music, theater, dance and wellness classes each day of the week.
Sebastian Araujo

When New York native Sebastian Araujo and his partner moved from Cape Cod to Montgomery Center, Vermont, he arrived with the notion that thrifty New Englanders re-purpose old buildings. So when he noticed the biggest structure in town - an 1860s church - standing empty, he wondered why. And then he sprang into action.

Young Writers Project: 'When Tears Were Left Untraced'

By Anna Phelps Feb 23, 2018
Anna Phelps, 15, of Wolcott, Vermont, offers a glimpse into the daily life of a student tormented by bullies.
YWP Photo Library, photo by Courtney Volk, Essex Junction, Vermont

Day 1 of 7:

They were listening through the cracks in the wall.
I could hear them whispering,
giggling at the snorts from my nose.

Such a cry baby.
She'll never know we're here.
Completely oblivious to everything.

I wonder if they knew
I was crying over them.

Day 2 of 7:

I always cry discreetly after Spanish.
It's a given.
They knew that.

The course isn't even that hard.
She just wants attention.
She must have been raised by storm clouds or something.