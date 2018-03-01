Art Hounds: Etchings, Poetry, Plays And Film

This weekend, you can see etchings and hear poetry, see a movie that was lauded at the Sundance Film Festival and hear works for piano and voice, composed by Beethoven.

Friday, March 2 at 5 p.m., at Two Rivers Printmaking Studio in White River Junction: Body Language, the mid-show reception of nude etchings and poetry by husband and wife artists Vickie Herzberg and Don Herzberg, suggested by Sue Schiller from White River Junction.

Saturday, March 3 at Fletcher Free Library in Burlington: Women Speak: Resistance Art, reception and artist demos by three Vermont women artists, suggested by Barry Genzlinger from Milton.

Saturday, March 3 at 3 p.m., on the Commons in South Royalton: Bill McKibben reads from his new book, "Radio Free Vermont," with art opening and talk with the artist/activists, suggested by Todd Tyson from Tunbridge.

Friday and Saturday, March 2 and 3 at Dorset Playhouse in Dorset: "Mothers And Sons," the play by Terrence McNally, performed by Dorset Players in the company's 90th season, suggested by Cheryl Gushee.

Sunday, March 11 at 2 p.m., at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury: Novitiate, part of the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival, suggested by Phoebe Lewis from Weybridge.

Sunday, March 11 at 4 p.m., at Plainfield Opera House in Plainfield: Beethoven, Friends and Admirers, with Diane Huling and Arthur Zorn performing a piano and voice concert, suggested by Kathy Light of Plainfield.

