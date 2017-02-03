Art Hounds: 'Farm To Ballet' Auditions And A Northeast Kingdom Photography Exhibit

Ballet auditions for summertime outdoor performances, photography of the NEK and a play full of hilarity and heartbreak are on the docket for things to do in the region's art world this week and next!

Sunday, Feb. 5 at 11:30 a.m. at Spotlight Vermont in South Burlington: Auditions for Farm to Ballet's third summer season of eight performances on farms throughout the state. Auditions are open to adult beginning and experienced ballet dancers, suggested by Amy Overstreet of Williston.

Friday, Feb. 3 at Vermont Center for Photography in Brattleboro: “The Northeast Kingdom,” Andrew Frost's photography exhibit suggested by Elie Shuman from Amherst, Mass.

Friday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. at SEABA in Burlington: "In The Details," art show featuring 17 local artists, an opening reception and curator talk suggested by Galen Sheeney from Middlesex.

Thursday, Feb. 9 at Town Hall Theater, Middlebury: "Good People," David Lindsey-Abaire's play about a single mother juggling job, life and kids, performed by Middlebury Community Players, suggested by Kevin Commings.

