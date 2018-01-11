Art Hounds: Film Fest, Flute Music And Fine Theater

Flutists abound, students take on a play about love and filmmakers show their works!

Friday, Jan. 12 through Thursday, Jan. 18 at Big Picture Theater in Waitsfield: Mountain Top Film Festival, "Seven Days of Films For Thought," suggested by Asah Lauren.

Friday and Saturday, Jan. 12 and 13 at 7 p.m., at Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School in South Burlington: 'Almost, Maine,' by John Cariani and performed by the FHTMS drama club in conjunction with First Light Theater, suggested by Michelle Rosowsky of South Burlington.

Friday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m ., at The Brick Church in Williston: Of Love And Lore, presented by The Brick Church Music Series, with flutist Laurel Ann Mauer and friends performing works by Bizet, Gluck, Debussy and more to benefit the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library, recommended by Peter Engisch of Williston.

Friday, Jan 19 at 7:30 p.m., at Brattleboro Music Center and Sunday, Jan 21 at 3:00 p.m., at Unitarian Church of Montpelier: Capital City Concerts presents The French Connection, with Karen Kevra and Jeffrey Chappell playing French music for flute and piano. The audience will cast ballots to choose songs and determine the second half of the program.

