Art Hounds: Film Festival, Cajun Music And 'Let's Dance'

Take in an evening with "The Logger", try out a full weekend of Cajun music and dance, see a documentary at a film fest or warm up with a dance party.

Friday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Middle School Auditorium: The Logger, Rusty Dewees, presented by the advanced band from Bellows Falls Middle School to benefit the band's school trip to Washington, D.C. this spring. Suggested by Sarah Wunderle from Bellows Falls.

Sunday, Jan. 15 through Jan. 18 at The Big Picture Theater in Waitsfield: Mountaintop Film Festival featuring the locally produced documentary, "Denial," suggested by Christine Hallquist from Hyde Park.

Thursday, Jan. 26 to Sunday, Jan. 29 at locations throughout Montpelier: Spice On Snow Midwinter Festival in Montpelier suggested by Kathleen Moore from Marshfield.

Saturday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. at The Meetinghouse on the Green in Fairfield and St. Albans Bliss Auditorium: "Let’s Dance" dance party with the Smokey Newfield Project. Proceeds benefit the Meetinghouse Preservation Project, suggested by Jim Eichelberger of Fairfield.

