Art Hounds: Film Festival, Cajun Music And 'Let's Dance'

  • The "Let’s Dance" dance party with the Smokey Newfield Project is Saturday, Feb. 4 at The Meetinghouse on the Green in Fairfield and St. Albans Bliss Auditorium.
Take in an evening with "The Logger", try out a full weekend of Cajun music and dance, see a documentary at a film fest or warm up with a dance party.

Friday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Middle School Auditorium: The Logger, Rusty Dewees, presented by the advanced band from Bellows Falls Middle School to benefit the band's school trip to Washington, D.C. this spring. Suggested by Sarah Wunderle from Bellows Falls.

Sunday, Jan. 15 through Jan. 18 at The Big Picture Theater in Waitsfield: Mountaintop Film Festival featuring the locally produced documentary, "Denial," suggested by Christine Hallquist from Hyde Park.

Thursday, Jan. 26 to Sunday, Jan. 29 at locations throughout Montpelier: Spice On Snow Midwinter Festival in Montpelier suggested by Kathleen Moore from Marshfield.

Saturday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. at The Meetinghouse on the Green in Fairfield and St. Albans Bliss Auditorium: "Let’s Dance" dance party with the Smokey Newfield Project. Proceeds benefit the Meetinghouse Preservation Project, suggested by Jim Eichelberger of Fairfield.

At 99 Years Old, A Pioneering Brattleboro Woman Publishes Her First Children's Book

By Jan 11, 2017
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

British-born Brattleboro resident Denise "Jane" Ashworth has been defying expectations her whole life. She was a translator in World War II, she was among the first women to work the trails for the U.S. Forest Service — and now she's self-published her first children's book.

Annual Winter Sports Clinic Gives Disabled Vets A Chance To Find Community On The Ice

By Jan 9, 2017
Rebecca Sananes / VPR

Veterans from all over the region will be skiing, snowboarding and skating in the Upper Valley this week for the annual New England winter sports clinic for disabled veterans. 

Public Art In Vermont: Exploring What It Is And Where To Find It

By & Sep 20, 2016
Meg Malone; Patti Daniels / VPR

What do you think is the most memorable public art in Vermont? But before answering that, let's back up even a bit further – how does one define public art?