Art Hounds: Fine Art Benefit in Manchester, Pop-Up Theater In Bethel And 'Annie' In South Burlington

Add a few of film screenings, a kids' pop-up theater or a performance of Eastern European music to your social calendar.

Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m., at Rutland High School: What's Your Watermark? film screening about clean water, suggested by Kristen Hixon of Rutland.

Friday, May 12 at 5 p.m., at Helmholz Gallery in Manchester: "Feast of Venus" dinner in celebration of women with fine art and local foods to benefit Hunger Free VT.

Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13 at Tuttle Middle School in South Burlington: Annie, on-stage, performed by middle school students with a full pit orchestra, suggested by Michelle Rosowfsky of South Burlington.

Saturday, May 13 at 6:30 p.m., at The Newark Church in Newark: "The New Balkan Chorus," young women singers from the Newark Street School and surrounding schools sing songs from Eastern Europe in tight harmonies, suggested by Joan Bicknell of Newark.

Saturday, May 20 at 1 p.m., in Bethel: Pop-Up Kids’ Theater and Art Bus visit at this free kids' play theater on Bethel's Main Street, recommended by Rebecca Sanborn Stone from Bethel.

Saturday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m., at the Meetinghouse on the Green in East Fairfield: Ben Patton, musician, suggested by writer and musician Tyrone Shaw of Bakersfield.

