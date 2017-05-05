Art Hounds: Folk Music, Plays, Flutes For Meditation

A magazine launch, folk music and historical theater from a local playwright are all taking place this weekend.

Friday, May 5 at 6 p.m., at Hope For NH Recovery Center in Claremont, NH: "Picturing Recovery In Our Community," photography exhibit by Dartmouth medical students, using photography to portray aspects of recovery from substance use disorder, suggested by Victoria Charoonratana.

Friday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m., at First Unitarian Universalist Society in Burlington: Natural Reflections with Geoff Kaufman, folk singer and environmentalist, suggested by Maggie Hayes.

Friday, May 5 at at Headroom Stages in Brattleboro: The Hopper, the environmental magazine's launch of its second print issue with food and drink and cover artwork on display, suggested by Sierra Dickey from Brattleboro.

Friday through Sunday, May 5 to 7 at Guilford Center Stage: “Our Enemy’s Cup,” from Guilford playwright Michael Nethercott, suggested by Laura Lawson Tucker from Guilford Center.

Tuesday, May 9 at 6 p.m., at North Universalist Chapel in Woodstock: David Young’s Musical Meditations, suggested by Darlene Bailey from the Upper Valley.

Saturday, May 13 at 7 p.m., at Memorial Hall in Wilmington: “Charlotte’s Web” the E.B. White classic book theater production, suggested by Alan Greenspan from Wilmington.

Saturday, May 13 at Nextstage Arts in Putney: Lucy Wainwright Roach and Suzzy Roach, mother/daughter duo to perform folk music, suggested by Maria Basescu from Putney.

