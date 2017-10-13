Art Hounds: A Fringe Fest, One-Acts And Some Blues

You can see theater on the fringe, some one-act plays, a photo exhibit of discarded shoes and more this weekend throughout Vermont.

Thursday through Sunday, Oct 12. through Oct. 15 at Off Center For The Dramatic Arts in Burlington: The Fifth Annual Burlington Fringe Theater Festival with dozens of local playwrights and actors trying out new material and performances, suggested by David Schein from Burlington.

Thursday, Oct. 12 through Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m., at Enosburg Opera House: An Evening of One Act Plays, including, "Fifteen Minute Hamlet" and "A Separate Peace," suggested by Em Frappier of Enosburg.

Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m., at The Brick Church in Williston: Brick Church Music Series with The Dave Keller Band, and opening performance by Williams Lee Ellis, suggested by Peter Engisch.

Through October 27 at Quimby Gallery at Lyndon State College in Lyndonville: The Ghost In The Shoe: Photographs of Shoes in the Road, by Robby Gilbert, suggested by Mary Yackley from Lyndonville.

Through Dec. 28 at the Coolidge Hotel in White River Junction: A Peek at Pastels, features 30 paintings by local artists in this juried show, suggested by Susannah Colby of Randolph.

