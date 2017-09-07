Art Hounds: Furniture Made From Coins, A Fest To Celebrate Granite History And Jon Gailmor

It’s still summer but doesn’t it feel like you’re ready to head indoors for some concert series, workshops, and gallery exhibits?

Thursday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m., on 118 Elliot Street in Brattleboro: Healing With Art: Artists And The Environment, a community workshop presented by the Arts Council of Windham County, suggested by Adam Silver of Brattleboro.

Friday, Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m, at The Old Firehouse in Tinmouth: Vermont singer Jon Gailmor opens the Old Firehouse Fall Concert Series, suggested by Nelson Jaquay of Tinmouth.

Saturday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m., at Memorial Hall in Wilmington: The Garcia Project, the band uses actual set lists and instrumentation from The Jerry Garcia Band in this show, suggested by Allan Greenspan of Wilmington.

Saturday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m., at Vermont Granite Museum in Barre: Vermont Granite Festival 2017 with The Paletteers of Vermont's art exhibit, titled, "Reflections of Vermont," along with local granite sculptors and Italian folk music.

Through Sunday, Sept. 10 at Bundy Modern in Waitsfield: "Johnny Swing, Under the Influence of Motion," furniture, lighting and sculptures made from coins and other metals. The gallery is open Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 or call (802) 583-5832 for an appointment.

