Related Program: 
Art Hounds

Art Hounds: Furniture Made From Coins, A Fest To Celebrate Granite History And Jon Gailmor

By 18 minutes ago
  • This chair in the
    This chair in the "Johnny Swing: Under The Influence Of Motion" exhibit at Bundy Modern in Waitsfield, is made from coins.
    Bundy Modern, courtesy

It’s still summer but doesn’t it feel like you’re ready to head indoors for some concert series, workshops, and gallery exhibits?

Thursday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m., on 118 Elliot Street in Brattleboro: Healing With Art: Artists And The Environment, a community workshop presented by the Arts Council of Windham County, suggested by Adam Silver of Brattleboro.

Friday, Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m, at The Old Firehouse in Tinmouth: Vermont singer Jon Gailmor opens the Old Firehouse Fall Concert Series, suggested by Nelson Jaquay of Tinmouth.

Saturday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m., at Memorial Hall in Wilmington: The Garcia Project,  the band uses actual set lists and instrumentation from The Jerry Garcia Band in this show, suggested by Allan Greenspan of Wilmington.

Saturday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m., at Vermont Granite Museum in Barre: Vermont Granite Festival 2017 with The Paletteers of Vermont's art exhibit, titled, "Reflections of Vermont," along with local granite sculptors and Italian folk music.

Through Sunday, Sept. 10 at Bundy Modern in Waitsfield: "Johnny Swing, Under the Influence of Motion," furniture, lighting and sculptures made from coins and other metals.  The gallery is open Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 or call (802) 583-5832 for an appointment.

Support for Art Hounds® comes from the Vermont Arts Council, supporting the arts throughout Vermont. Art Hounds® on VPR is adapted from Minnesota Public Radio News and is powered by The Public Insight Network. Our theme music was written and performed by Trio Gusto.
 
 

 

Tags: 
Art Hounds
Featured Programs
Arts & Culture

Related Content

Art Hounds: Crafting, Laughing And Fiddling

By Aug 31, 2017

The 47th Annual Mad River Valley Craft Fair is happening Saturday and Sunday, September 2 and 3 at Kenyons Field on Route 100 in Waitsfield. Recommended by Doug Bergstein in Waitsfield. 

The Vermont Fiddle Orchestra is in concert at the Meeting House On The Green in East Fairfield, Saturday, September 9. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., Concert at 7. From Tyrone Shaw of Bakersfield.

Art Hounds: PAMFest, 'Tango' And A Peek Into Colonial Home Decor

By Aug 18, 2017
Peacham Acoustic Music Festival, courtesy

An outdoor music fest, a chance to hear live Argentinian music performed by a diverse set of musicians and a step back in time and into some colonial homes.

Art Hounds: A Call To Artists And A Musical About Headstones

By Aug 3, 2017

A call to artists for theater submissions, a new art exhibit in Windham and a musical about headstones top this week's list of arts events.