Art Hounds: A Global Warming Musical, A Night Of Ballroom Dance And The Nutcracker

By 42 minutes ago

This first weekend in December, take your pick from a new, Vermont-made musical that tackles global warming with wit and humor, a chance to ballroom dance with a live high school jazz band, plus several stage performances and holiday concerts.

Friday, Dec. 1 at Off Center For The Dramatic Arts in Burlington: Hot Ball, A New Vermont MuSICKal, an apocalyptic musical from David Schein and Geof Hewitt, suggested by Sally Olson from South Burlington.

Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., at Elley Long Music Center in Colchester: Swing Into The Season with an evening of ballroom dancing with the Champlain Valley Union High School Jazz Band. A silent auction will help raise funds for the students’ trip to Costa Rica, suggested by Jacob Edgar of Charlotte.

Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., at The First Presbyterian Church in Barre: The Montpelier Community Gospel Choir, directed by John Harrison with a live band accompanying. The choir also performs on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m., at the Bethany Church in Montpelier, recommended by Nessa Rabin of Montpelier.

Friday through Sunday, Dec. 8 to 10 at Middlebury Union High School:How To Eat Like A Child…,” a family-friendly performance from the Middlebury Community Players, suggested by Kevin Cummins from Middlebury.

Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2:30 p.m., at The Highland Center For The Performing Arts in Greensboro: “The Nutcracker" performed by Ballet Wolcott's youth company and community members, suggested by Tim Yarrow from Hyde Park.

Become an Art Hound® here. Support for Art Hounds® comes from the Vermont Arts Council, supporting the arts throughout Vermont. Art Hounds® on VPR is adapted from Minnesota Public Radio News and is powered by The Public Insight Network. Our theme music was written and performed by Trio Gusto.
 

