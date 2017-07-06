Art Hounds: Gypsy Swing Music, Shakespeare And Open Studios

From outdoor concerts on meeting house lawns to open artists' studios, this weekend is packed with plenty to do in Vermont's arts-rich regions!

Friday, July 7 at 7 p.m., at The Meetinghouse On The Green in East Fairfield: Lewis Franco and The Missing Cats, playing Gypsy swing as part of the Summer Evenings With Vermont Treasures series to benefit the restoration of the historic meeting house, suggested by Tyrone Shaw of Bakersfield.

Friday and Saturday, July 7 and 8 at OffCenter For Dramatic Arts in Burlington: Hour-Glass Youth Theatre's production of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, various locations through July 14, suggested by Lauren Palmer of Williston.

Friday and Saturday, July 7 and 8 at 8 p.m., at The Big Barn in Putney: Opening Weekend of Yellow Barn's 2017 Summer Season, with young professional musicians from all around the world performing classical pieces by Debussy, Mendelssohn, Wolf, Bach and Bartok, suggested by Robert Nassau of Putney.

Saturday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m., at Brandon Town Hall Theater in Brandon: Sally Olson’s Karen Carpenter Tribute Concert, with songs, video projection, vintage costumes and historical commentary, suggested by Dana Block.

Saturday, July 8 at 8 p.m., at Memorial Hall in Wilmington: The Big Empty with Jeff Campbell as part of the Green Mountain Singer/Songwriter Series, which features live performances from local musicians, suggested by Alan Greenspan of Wilmington.

Thursday, July 13 at 9 p.m., at The Light Club Lamp Shop in Burlington: The Inner Fire District, playing European chamber folk, with an opening set by The Kissing Circle, whose members will reunite for a half-hour set after 12 years, with dancers and special guests, suggested by Peg Tassey of Calais.

Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16 at Old Schoolhouse in South Newfane: Rock River Artists Open Studios Tour, a self-guided tour of local artisans' studios and workspaces, suggested by Scott Nelson from Brattleboro.

Support for Art Hounds ® comes from the Vermont Arts Council, supporting the arts throughout Vermont. Art Hounds ® on VPR is adapted from Minnesota Public Radio News and is powered by The Public Insight Network. Our theme music was written and performed by Trio Gusto.