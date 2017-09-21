Related Program: 
Art Hounds: House-Building For Woodland Creatures And A Library Celebrates A Half Century

  • Create the ideal living space for magical woodland creatures this weekend. The Nature Museum in Grafton holds its 9th annual Fairy House Festival with events for all ages.
    The Nature Museum, courtesy

Dance to nuevo tango, celebrate a Vermont library's 50th anniversary and pay tribute to Vermont author Howard Frank Mosher.

Saturday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m., at Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro: The 50th Anniversary of the Brooks Memorial Library, circus acts, birthday cake, speakers, history lessons and special guest, Amy Dickinson from NPR’s “Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me,” suggested by Mary Mathias from Brattleboro. 

Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. at The Meetinghouse on the Green in East Fairfield: The Austin Piazzolla Quintet plays improvised and original works of tango, suggested by Tyrone Shaw of East Fairfield.

Saturday, Sept. 23 at 6 and 8:30 p.m., at Hotel Vermont in Burlington: Jay Craven’s Tribute to Howard Frank Mosher, featuring a 25th anniversary film screening of the Mosher book made into film, “Where The Rivers Flow North,” suggested by Carolyn Bates.

Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25  from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at The Nature Museum in Grafton: 9th Annual Fairy House Festival, follow a nature path to see the houses then return to the museum to create your own, suggested by Deborah Velto of Springfield.

