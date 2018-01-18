Related Program: 
Art Hounds: Hunker Down For Music, Photography And A One-Act Play

By 9 hours ago

You can take in two photography exhibits - one depicting birds, the other extreme nordic skiiers - and some community concerts plus a one-act play.

Saturday, Jan. 20 at Main Street Landing in Burlington: Audubon Vermont Photography Awards Traveling Awards Exhibit with winning bird photos, suggested by Rebecca Samiroff from Montpelier. A one-night pop-up reception is at T.W. Wood Gallery, Thursday, Jan. 18.

Sunday, Jan. 21 at 4 p.m., at The First Congregational Church in Thetford: The JuneBerry Singers present, “Hunker Down and Cozy Up," suggested by Amanda Albright from Lebanon, NH.

Ongoing exhibit at The Craftsbury Outdoor Touring Center in Craftsbury: Nordic Racing And Extreme Skiing Photo Exhibit, suggested by Tom Slayton.

Friday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. at Champlain Valley Union High School in Hinesburg: Fifth Annual Local Legends Concert, suggested by Emily Anderson from Colchester.

Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m., at Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph: 'Transcripts, Part 1, The Women,' a one-act production and talk-back, suggested by Cher Laston from Williamstown.

Become an Art Hound® here. Support for Art Hounds® comes from the Vermont Arts Council, supporting the arts throughout Vermont. Art Hounds® on VPR is adapted from Minnesota Public Radio News and is powered by The Public Insight Network. Our theme music was written and performed by Trio Gusto.
 

 

