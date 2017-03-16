Art Hounds: Improv Comedy And 'Beauty And The Beast'

Improv comedy in Burlington, a documentary from Sundance about a Bennington doctor’s Brooklyn childhood and a production of 'Beauty and the Beast' in Bellows Falls.

Tuesday, March 21 at 6 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall: The HeART of Montpelier Pop-Up Gallery, the Montpelier ArtSynergy Project kicks off with the event asking, "What makes Montpelier, Montpelier?" suggested by Rachel Senechal of Montpelier.

Wednesday and Thursday, March 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. at Vermont Comedy Club, Burlington: Laughter for Learning, an improv comedy show to benefit Sterns Center for Language and Learning in Williston, suggested by Toby Knox of Shelburne.

Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m., at Old Castle Theater in Bennington: "The Boys of Second Street Park", a documentary about growing up in Brooklyn in the 50s and 60s tells the story of local Bennington doctor who founded the Center for Communication in Medicine, suggested by Michael Keene of North Bennington.

Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School: "Beauty and the Beast", the musical performed by Bellows Falls Union High School’s drama club, suggested by Sarah Wunderle of Chester.

