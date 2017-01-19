Art Hounds: An Inauguration Day Celebration, Bluegrass And The Working Forest

Catch the farewell performance of a local bluegrass group before they disband and head West, celebrate the presidential inauguration with art and explore various dance genres with workshops in Burlington.

Friday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at The Old Fire House in Tinmouth: PossumHaw's farewell show. A Rutland County farewell concert before the group disbands and heads to Wyoming, suggested by Nelson Jaquay of Tinmouth.

Friday, Jan. 20 at 5 p.m. at Harvest Brewery in Bennington: Inauguration Day Celebration: Art & Free Speech with works by Daisy Rockwell. Artist reception followed by open mic session suggested by Sean Dunleavy of Bennington.

Friday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. at Champlain Valley Union High School in Hinesburg: 4th Annual Local Legends concert with PossumHaw, Will Patton Quartet and Patti Casey, suggested by Emily Anderson of Colchester.

Through Jan. 30 at the University of Vermont Medical Center lobby in Berlin: Shedding Light On The Working Forest exhibit with works by artist Kathleen Kolb and poet Verandah Porche, suggested by Cathy Suskind of Montpelier.

Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. at Twigg’s Restaurant in St. Albans: Tell It At Twigg's, a night of storytelling to benefit St. Albans area organizations, suggested by Terry Cleveland of Milton.

Saturday, Feb. 4 at Swan Dojo in Burlington: The Other Side of Dance with dance workshops on storytelling through belly dance and more, suggested by Melaney Pettini of Huntington.

