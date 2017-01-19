Related Program: 
Art Hounds

Art Hounds: An Inauguration Day Celebration, Bluegrass And The Working Forest

By 1 minute ago
Related Program: 
Art Hounds
  • "Grapple Skidder," is a painting by artist Kathleen Kolb. The piece is featured in “Shedding Light On The Working Forest” exhibit currently on display at the University of Vermont Medical Center lobby in Berlin.
    "Grapple Skidder," is a painting by artist Kathleen Kolb. The piece is featured in “Shedding Light On The Working Forest” exhibit currently on display at the University of Vermont Medical Center lobby in Berlin.
    Courtesy Kathleen Kolb

Catch the farewell performance of a local bluegrass group before they disband and head West, celebrate the presidential inauguration with art and explore various dance genres with workshops in Burlington.

Friday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at The Old Fire House in Tinmouth: PossumHaw's farewell show. A Rutland County farewell concert before the group disbands and heads to Wyoming, suggested by Nelson Jaquay of Tinmouth.

Friday, Jan. 20 at 5 p.m. at Harvest Brewery in Bennington: Inauguration Day Celebration: Art & Free Speech with works by Daisy Rockwell. Artist reception followed by open mic session suggested by Sean Dunleavy of Bennington.

Friday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. at Champlain Valley Union High School in Hinesburg: 4th Annual Local Legends concert with PossumHaw, Will Patton Quartet and Patti Casey, suggested by Emily Anderson of Colchester.

Through Jan. 30 at the University of Vermont Medical Center lobby in Berlin: Shedding Light On The Working Forest exhibit with works by artist Kathleen Kolb and poet Verandah Porche, suggested by Cathy Suskind of Montpelier.

Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. at Twigg’s Restaurant in St. Albans: Tell It At Twigg's, a night of storytelling to benefit St. Albans area organizations, suggested by Terry Cleveland of Milton.

Saturday, Feb. 4 at Swan Dojo in Burlington: The Other Side of Dance with dance workshops on storytelling through belly dance and more, suggested by Melaney Pettini of Huntington.

Support for Art Hounds comes from the Vermont Arts Council, supporting the arts throughout Vermont. Find out more at VermontArts2017.org. Art Hounds on VPR is adapted from Minnesota Public Radio News and is powered by The Public Insight Network. Our theme music was written and performed by Trio Gusto.

Tags: 
Featured Programs
Arts & Culture
Art Hounds

Related Content

Art Hounds: Film Festival, Cajun Music And 'Let's Dance'

By Jan 12, 2017
Poster by Nance Shaw. Printed by Messenger Print and Design, St. Albans

Take in an evening with "The Logger", try out a full weekend of Cajun music and dance, see a documentary at a film fest or warm up with a dance party.

Art Hounds: World Challenges, Shadowlands And Storytelling

By Dec 22, 2016
Courtesy, The Sheldon Museum/Artist Sarah Ashe

Discover new artists and venues in the new year!

Art Hounds: Student Symphony, Ballet And A Pop-Up Shop

By Dec 8, 2016

Enjoy arts events featuring student writers, musicians and actors, a holiday pop-up shop with works by local artisans and some holiday concerts.

Art Hounds: Carvings, Cabaret And Spanish Love Songs

By Dec 15, 2016
Dave Celone

Intricate carvings with hidden images grace a pop-up gallery in White River Junction, plus students from a voice studio perform a holiday cabaret.