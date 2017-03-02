Art Hounds: Irish, Blues, Classic Tunes And A Chance To Get Your Play Produced

Irish music, classical tunes and cartoons — plus a chance to get your play produced by local theater company.

Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m. at The Generator in Burlington: The Ladybroad Ledger Release Party, this free event celebrates the first issue of Vermont's all-femme, twice-yearly free comic, suggested by Susan Norton from Burlington.

Sunday, March 5 at 4 p.m. in The United Church of Westford: Young Traditions Vermont Rising Stars concert with Owen Marshall and Baron Collins-Hill at the United Church of Westford, suggested by Marge Hamrell of Westford.

Monday, March 6 at 8 p.m. at NextStage Arts in Putney: Faithful To The Spirit performance, suggested by Eva Mundon in Putney.

Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12 in Montpelier and Middlebury: "Night," performance by The Formosa Quartet joined by local musicians Karen Kevra and Paul Orgel in a program with songs inspired by the night, suggested by M.T. Anderson in East Calais.

Now through March 17 at OffCenter For Dramatic Arts in Burlington: Open call for theater companies and individual artists to submit applications for upcoming Spring Theater Festival at OffCenter. The deadline for submitting applications is March 17.

