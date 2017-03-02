Related Program: 
Art Hounds: Irish, Blues, Classic Tunes And A Chance To Get Your Play Produced

  • Musicians play mandolin and guitar in a concert featuring Irish, blues and folk tunes this weekend in Westford.
Irish music, classical tunes and cartoons — plus a chance to get your play produced by local theater company.

Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m. at The Generator in Burlington: The Ladybroad Ledger Release Party, this free event celebrates the first issue of Vermont's all-femme, twice-yearly free comic, suggested by Susan Norton from Burlington.

Sunday, March 5 at 4 p.m. in The United Church of Westford: Young Traditions Vermont Rising Stars concert with Owen Marshall and Baron Collins-Hill at the United Church of Westford, suggested by Marge Hamrell of Westford.

Monday, March 6 at 8 p.m. at NextStage Arts in Putney: Faithful To The Spirit performance, suggested by Eva Mundon in Putney.

Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12 in Montpelier and Middlebury: "Night," performance by The Formosa Quartet joined by local musicians Karen Kevra and Paul Orgel in a program with songs inspired by the night, suggested by M.T. Anderson in East Calais.

Now through March 17 at OffCenter For Dramatic Arts in Burlington: Open call for theater companies and individual artists to submit applications for upcoming Spring Theater Festival at OffCenter. The deadline for submitting applications is March 17.

Support for Art Hounds comes from the Vermont Arts Council, supporting the arts throughout Vermont. Find out more at Vermont Arts Twenty Seventeen dot org. Art Hounds on VPR is adapted from Minnesota Public Radio News and is powered by The Public Insight Network. Our theme music was written and performed by Trio Gusto.
 

Art Hounds: Photography, Audrey Bernstein And Circus Arts

By Feb 23, 2017
Artist, Melanie Webb

A photography project featuring students just setting out after high school, a jazz concert with local favorite Audrey Bernstein and national and international circus stars in performance are some of the events you can add to your social calendar!

Art Hounds: 'Farm To Ballet' Auditions And A Northeast Kingdom Photography Exhibit

By Feb 3, 2017
Courtesy, Farm To Ballet

Ballet auditions for summertime outdoor performances, photography of the NEK and a play full of hilarity and heartbreak are on the docket for things to do in the region's art world this week and next!

Art Hounds: Carpenters Tribute And Comedy For A Cause

By Feb 9, 2017
Tim Barden

Bluegrass and the blues, comedy and cartoons — all great choices for upcoming weekend arts events!

Art Hounds: 'Stage Kiss,' Practicing Inner Peace And Northeast Kingdom Photography

By Feb 16, 2017
Courtesy of Maureen Sheldon

Witness the messier, funnier side of love with a play in Essex, use your own body to move artistically in a community yoga setting and view photos of the Northeast Kingdom in Brattleboro.